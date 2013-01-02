* Votes set for $9 bln in aid Friday, $51 bln on Jan 15
* Representative calls House inaction "knife in the back"
* New Jersey governor Christie blasts House leadership
By David Lawder and Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Jan 2 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner made a U-turn on Wednesday to clear the way for approval
of $60 billion in Superstorm Sandy relief by mid-January after
drawing withering fire from fellow Republicans, including New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie, for canceling an earlier vote.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will now
vote on Friday on a $9 billion down payment for storm-related
aid to the National Flood Insurance program.
Boehner also assured New York and New Jersey lawmakers that
the House will take a second vote on Jan. 15 on the $51 billion
remainder of the Sandy package.
"This procedure that was laid out is fully acceptable and
fully satisfactory. It provides the full $60 billion that we
require," said Representative Peter King, a high-ranking House
Republican from Long Island, New York.
King had earlier condemned Boehner's adjournment of the
House before the Sandy vote, telling CNN it was a "knife in the
back." Sandy, the second-costliest storm in U.S. history,
devastated the northeastern United States on Oct. 29, with New
York and New Jersey hardest hit.
Christie, seen as a potential Republican presidential
candidate in 2016, said the vote's cancellation reflected the
"toxic internal politics" of Republicans in the House.
"There is only one group to blame for the continued
suffering of these innocent (storm) victims - the House majority
and the speaker, John Boehner," Christie told a news conference
in Trenton, New Jersey.
Christie tried to telephone Boehner four times after House
Majority Leader Eric Cantor told him at 11:20 p.m. the vote was
canceled. The speaker declined to take his calls, the governor
said.
President Barack Obama also urged House Republicans to vote
on the Sandy package on Wednesday.
In a joint statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Boehner
and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said: "Getting critical
aid to the victims of Hurricane Sandy should be the first
priority in the new Congress, and that was reaffirmed today with
members of the New York and New Jersey delegations."
NOT A GOOD TIME
Boehner had called off a vote on aid to victims of the storm
after the House passed a budget deal that sidestepped stiff tax
hikes and deep spending cuts.
But critics complained Boehner should have allowed the House
to give final approval to a pending Senate-passed package before
the current Congress officially came to an end on Thursday.
Explaining the adjournment without a vote, a Boehner aide
said it "was not a good time" to vote on $60 billion in relief
spending as Congress dealt with the broad tax measure, which had
few spending cuts.
Many Republicans complained the Sandy aid bill was loaded
with spending on projects unrelated to storm damage or long-term
infrastructure improvements.
Among expenditures criticized were $150 million to rebuild
fisheries, including those in the Gulf Coast and Alaska, and $2
million to repair roof damage that pre-dates the storm on
Smithsonian Institution buildings in Washington.
Before Boehner pulled the plug on the Sandy vote,
Republicans had planned to split the measure into two parts to
accommodate party demands for a smaller bill. This would have
included $27 billion for immediate needs and $33 billion for
longer-term projects.
In a joint statement, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, a
Democrat, and Christie called the House's failure a "dereliction
of duty."