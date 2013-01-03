* Votes set for $9 bln in aid Friday, $51 bln on Jan 15
* Representative calls House inaction "knife in the back"
* New Jersey governor Christie blasts House leadership
By David Lawder and Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Jan 2 House Speaker John Boehner
abruptly reversed course on Wednesday and set a timetable to
approve $60 billion in Superstorm Sandy relief, after fellow
Republicans including New Jersey Governor Chris Christie heaped
scorn on his cancellation of an earlier vote.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will now
vote on Friday on a $9 billion down payment for storm-related
support to the National Flood Insurance Program.
Boehner also assured New York and New Jersey lawmakers that
the House will take a second vote on Jan. 15 on the $51 billion
remainder of the Sandy disaster aid package approved last week
in the U.S. Senate.
"This procedure that was laid out is fully acceptable and
fully satisfactory. It provides the full $60 billion that we
require," said Representative Peter King, a high-ranking House
Republican from Long Island, New York.
Earlier, King had condemned Boehner's adjournment of the
House before the Sandy vote, saying on the House floor the
inaction was "a knife in the back."
Sandy, the second-costliest storm in U.S. history,
devastated the northeastern United States on Oct. 29, smashing
New York and New Jersey coastal communities.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, seen as a potential
Republican presidential candidate in 2016, said the vote's
cancellation reflected the "toxic internal politics" of House
Republicans.
"There is only one group to blame for the continued
suffering of these innocent (storm) victims - the House majority
and the speaker, John Boehner," Christie told a news conference
in Trenton, New Jersey.
"It is why the American people hate Congress," he added.
Christie tried to telephone Boehner four times after 11:20
p.m, when House Majority Leader Eric Cantor told him the vote
was canceled. The speaker declined to take his calls, the
governor said.
President Barack Obama also made a last-minute overture to
Republicans to pass the plan and spoke to both Christie and New
York Governor Andrew Cuomo by telephone.
Angry New York and New Jersey lawmakers said the House delay
marked a stark contrast to congressional reaction to Hurricane
Katrina in 2005. Then, a Republican-controlled Congress swiftly
approved $62.3 billion in aid just 10 days after the storm
devastated the Gulf Coast.
Local officials in battered coastal Long Island communities
complained on Wednesday that they could not launch rebuilding
projects without knowing aid funds were on the way.
Recreation and senior centers are closed and boardwalks
splintered in Long Beach, New York, where $250 million in
estimated repair costs far exceed the city's $88 million annual
budget.
"We need Congress to pass the bill. That's how we're going
to rebuild," said Long Beach spokesman Gordon Tepper.
After reversing course on Wednesday afternoon, Boehner and
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said in a joint statement:
"Getting critical aid to the victims of Hurricane Sandy should
be the first priority in the new Congress, and that was
reaffirmed today with members of the New York and New Jersey
delegations."
NOT A GOOD TIME
Boehner had called off the vote on aid after the House
passed a budget deal.
But critics complained Boehner should have allowed the House
to give final approval to the Senate-passed Sandy rescue package
before the current Congress officially ended on Thursday,
causing all pending legislation to expire.
Explaining the adjournment without a vote, a Boehner aide
said it "was not a good time" to vote on $60 billion in relief
spending as Congress dealt with the broad tax measure, which had
few spending cuts.
With Boehner facing an internal House Republican leadership
re-election on Thursday after a majority of his party members
voted against the "fiscal cliff" deal, some Republican lawmakers
said a massive, $60-billion spending bill would have been too
much to handle.
"It was a horrendous day with some horrific votes that a lot
of our conference was very unhappy with," said Michael Grimm, a
Republican from hard-hit Staten Island, New York.
Grimm and other New York and New Jersey Republican
congressmen said they were satisfied with Boehner's new plan and
would support his bid for another term as House speaker.
Even King said late in the day that his earlier vitriol
"seems like a lifetime ago."
SHRINKAGE RISKS
But the new plan could still see some Republicans trying to
shrink the aid package, as the $51 billion portion may be split
into two parts - one for initial needs and another for
longer-term projects. Fewer Republicans are likely to support
the longer-term funds, but Democrats gained eight seats in the
new Congress in November's elections.
Many House Republicans had complained that the Sandy aid
bill was loaded with spending on projects unrelated to storm
damage or long-term projects that needed more scrutiny.
Among expenditures criticized in the Senate plan were $150
million to rebuild fisheries, including those in the Gulf Coast
and Alaska, and $2 million to repair roof damage at the
Smithsonian Institution buildings in Washington that pre-dates
the storm.