WASHINGTON Jan 4 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Friday approved $9.7 billion in initial
federal funds for victims of Superstorm Sandy, wi th New York and
New Jersey lawmakers still seething over delays in voting on the
rest of a $60 billion aid package.
The 354-67 vote will keep the National Flood Insurance
Program solvent and able to continue paying claims of thousands
of homeowners who suffered damage in coastal New York, New
Jersey and Connecticut.
The measure still must receive approval from the U.S.
Senate, where a senior Democratic aide said Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid was hoping to approve it by unanimous consent.
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner drew scathing criticism
earlier this week from fellow Republicans when he cancelled a
House vote on the full $60.4 billion aid package passed by the
Senate.
The frustration continued on both sides of the aisle on
Friday, as lawmakers said the flood insurance infusion would do
little to help the bulk of those suffering more than two months
after the devastating Oct. 29 storm.