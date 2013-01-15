* House defeats amendment seeking $17 bln in spending cuts
to offset aid
* NJ Governor Christie demands equal treatment for Sandy
victims
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 The fight over federal aid to
victims of Superstorm Sandy resumed on Tuesday with the House
of Representatives set to vote on $50.7 billion in additional
money that some Republicans want to reduce.
The aid package has been caught up for months in
congressional brawling over deficit reduction, tax rates and the
U.S. government debt limit.
House lawmakers will consider the aid in two parts - an
initial $17 billion to cover immediate emergency funding needs
for devastated East Coast communities and an amendment to add
$33.7 billion in longer-term reconstruction funds.
The House defeated an amendment from Republican
conservatives that would have required the $17 billion portion
to be offset with an equal amount of across-the-board spending
cuts for fiscal 2013 - an overall reduction of 1.63 percent.
Republican Representative Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina
said he proposed the offset amendment because the United States
fund Sandy aid with money borrowed from foreign countries.
"It is important to me that this money goes to the folks
that need it very badly. It's so important to me that we should
pay for it," Mulvaney said in debate on the House floor.
The House also is considering other Republican amendments
that aim to remove individual items from the legislation,
including $150 million in funding for regional ocean partnership
grants, $13 million for National Weather Service investments and
$9.8 million for rebuilding sea walls on uninhabited islands in
Connecticut.
Final House votes on the legislation were expected Tuesday.
Congress on Jan. 4 passed an initial $9.7 billion to keep the
National Flood Insurance Program solvent and able to pay
homeowners' flood claims from Sandy.
But the bulk of the federal aid for victims of the Oct. 29
storm that devastated coastal areas from New Jersey to
Connecticut and killed more than 130 people has been tied up in
controversy.
CANCELED VOTE
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner infuriated New York and New
Jersey politicians on Jan. 1 when he canceled a vote for a
previous, $60.4 billion version of the legislation amid
Republican angst over accepting higher tax rates on the wealthy
in a deal to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.
The move prompted howls of protest that the largely
Democratic East Coast states were being treated much more
harshly than the Gulf Coast states that suffered massively from
Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Just 10 days after that storm,
Congress had approved $62 billion in federal disaster aid.
It was clear from House floor debate and public statements
that these officials are still steamed about the wait, which
they said has delayed reconstruction work.
"The families affected by Sandy are in their hour of need.
They have waited far too long for this institution to act," said
Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a star in the Republican
Party who is often touted as a potential 2016 presidential
contender, said on Monday that he has been phoning congressional
leaders to demand equal treatment for victims of Sandy to
victims of other disasters, including Katrina and a 2011 tornado
in Joplin, Missouri.
"We don't expect anything more than that, but we will not
accept anything less," Christie told a news conference. "If they
want to make new rules about disasters, they picked the wrong
state to make the new rules with. And we're going to continue to
fight as hard as we need to."
But a number of House Republicans said lawmakers should take
more time to eliminate what they viewed as unnecessary
provisions from the bill, including money to rebuild fisheries
as far away as Alaska which suffered from other disasters.
Noting the current "precarious fiscal times," House
Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said the panel has
given the legislation "a good scrub and we have adjusted funding
levels to make the best use of taxpayer dollars."
While the aid legislation is widely expected to pass, some
Republicans also called for reforms to the way the United States
has funded disaster relief in recent years.
Representative Jeb Hensarling of Texas, in an opinion piece
in the Washington Times, asked whether the bar for disaster
funding was continually being lowered.
"As we continue to borrow more than 30 cents on the dollar,
much of it from the Chinese, can and should the federal
government continue to fund the restoration of private homes,
businesses and automobiles?" Hensarling wrote.