* Airline losses from Sandy $700 mln to $1 bln -analyst
* Nearly 20,000 flights cancelled since Sunday
* Cancellations down to 750 on Thursday
By Karen Jacobs
Nov 1 Major U.S. airlines moved to build up
service in the New York area on Thursday, with the number of
canceled flights easing as LaGuardia Airport re-opened for
business in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.
Airlines had canceled about 750 flights for Thursday as of
late afternoon, according to flight-tracking service
FlightAware.com. That was the lowest daily tally of halted
flights since airlines began cutting their U.S. flying on Sunday
ahead of the storm.
Delta Air Lines expected to operate about half of
its roughly 260 flights at LaGuardia on Thursday. At John F.
Kennedy International, Delta operations are near the normal
schedule, said spokesman Morgan Durrant.
United Continental expected to have a "more-or-less
normal schedule" of flights at Newark, New Jersey, where it is
the dominant carrier, and JFK, according to spokesman Charles
Hobart. "We're looking to concentrate any cancellations required
by airport conditions to the United Express regional
operations," he added.
Meanwhile, American Airlines planned to build up to full
schedules at LaGuardia and Newark. Spokesman Kent Powell said
the AMR Corp unit added extra flights into JFK to
assist customers that had been stranded by cancellations earlier
in the week.
New York-based JetBlue Airways said it planned to
operate 80 percent of its total flights on Thursday, ramping up
to a full schedule by Saturday. US Airways began flights
at JFK and Newark on Thursday and will resume service at
LaGuardia on Friday, spokeswoman Michelle Mohr said.
U.S. carriers, which have canceled nearly 20,000 flights
from Sunday through Thursday, have lost millions in revenue in
Sandy's wake, airline watchers said. The New York-area airport
closures had a trickle-down effect as airlines were forced to
cut flights in other major cities.
John Wensveen, head of airline advisory services at Radixx
International, which provides distribution systems and
management consulting, said the cost to airlines from Sandy was
likely $700 million to $1 billion, including lost revenue from
canceled flights and expenses involved in re-starting
operations.
"This is one of the most significant things that's happened
to the industry in a long time," he said.
Ray Neidl, an analyst with Maxim Group, said things should
get back to normal by the weekend.
"Most airlines will take a (financial) hit in the fourth
quarter; we don't know the magnitude yet," Neidl said this week.
If there is any silver lining for airlines, it could be that
Sandy hit during a period that is typically slow for leisure and
business travel.
"If this storm in its full magnitude had come through in
July, it would have been far more disruptive," said George
Hamlin, a transportation consultant in Fairfax, Virginia.