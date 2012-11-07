* Thousands of lab mice die in basement at NY university
* 'Shoving dry ice into freezers' to preserve samples
* Research studies set back by years
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Nov 7 After superstorm Sandy flooded
New York University's medical research laboratories, first
accounts were of Herculean rescue efforts. Animal-care staffers
spent the night watching over their furry charges and, the next
morning, a bucket brigade of scientists and others hauled dry
ice up 15 flights to save tissue samples and human organs kept
on ice for research.
But a week later a different pictures has emerged. Critics
are asking whether the laboratories did everything they could -
and whether they followed government guidelines - to protect the
research animals.
Thousands of animals, mostly mice housed in the basement of
one NYU Langone Medical Center building on the East River in
Manhattan, died during the storm. The hospital also evacuated
over 200 patients that night when it lost power; none was
reported injured.
All told, said NYU spokeswoman Jessica Guenzel, the
biomedical facility lost 7,660 cages of mice and 22 cages of
rats. Each cage houses between one and seven animals, she said.
"This happens again and again and (research labs) never
learn," said Fran Sharples, director of the Board on Life
Sciences at the congressionally chartered National Academy of
Sciences (NAS).
"Anybody with half a brain knows you do a site-specific
analysis" to understand the risk of disasters, she said, "and
it's really stupid to put your animals in the basement if you're
in a flood zone."
It's not as if scientists didn't have recent lessons in the
risk of natural disasters to biomedical research, she said. In
2001, tens of thousands of mice and scores of monkeys and dogs
were lost when Hurricane Allison struck Houston; and in 2005,
some 10,000 lab animals drowned when hurricane Katrina hit New
Orleans.
The National Institutes of Health, the nation's primary
funder of biomedical research, requires its grantees to follow
the NAS animal-care guidelines. Scientists who fail to do so can
have their grants revoked. Animal-use committees at universities
also make sure scientists adhere to the guidelines, said Paul
Locke, associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School
of Public Health, who served on the NAS panel that wrote the
2011 guide.
NIH did not respond to questions about the guidelines, and
it is not clear whether NYU in any way breached them.
In a statement, NYU noted that "a vast majority of our
animals used for biomedical research were unharmed during
Hurricane Sandy," and that the building where thousands did die
was built according to code to withstand a storm surge of 20
percent over the worst flood of the past century.
"Animal resource staff was on site continuously to mitigate
the damage from the storm, but due to the speed and force of the
surge, animal rescue attempts were unsuccessful," the statement
said.
Some scientists who lost years of work praised the
university for organizing the rescue efforts. "The amount of
effort that went into saving what we could was enormous," said
Bruce Cronstein, professor of medicine at NYU and director of
its division of translational medicine; he lost an unknown
number of mice to Sandy.
FLOODING AND FUMES
NYU officials are also still trying to determine how events
unfolded in the lab as the storm blasted New York City.
Scientists contacted by Reuters say there was a double
whammy. Flooding that overwhelmed the basements drowned some
animals, while toxic fumes from breaches in the diesel fuel tank
and lines that supplied back-up generators killed others.
Driving in from his home in the New York City suburbs last
Tuesday morning, NYU neurobiologist Gordon Fishell had reached a
bridge into Manhattan when his cellphone rang. A colleague had
good news and bad news: "All our reagents (lab chemicals) were
safe," said Fishell. "And all our mice were dead."
The Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals,
produced by NAS's Institute for Laboratory Animal Research,
states that facilities using animals in research must "have a
disaster plan. The plan should define the actions necessary to
prevent animal pain, distress, and deaths due to loss of systems
such as those that control ventilation, cooling, (or) heating."
The Guide does not prohibit housing lab animals in basements
and does not specifically address the threat of floods.
In California and other seismic zones, basements are
relatively safe during earthquakes. The natural dark of a
basement also lets animal caretakers control their charges'
day-night cycle. And when animals are in the basement, any
disease-causing microbes they might carry are less likely to
enter the main air-circulation system.
But biomedical research facilities also choose basements to
keep their animals out of sight, said NAS's Sharples, partly out
of fear of animal rights activists who have been known to raid
labs and threaten scientists' lives.
The issue is so sensitive that "the (NYU) administration is
very clear that faculty are not to speak directly with the
media," one NYU scientist told Reuters. "I know there's a
concerted effort to not discuss the issues related to research
animals. We are being contacted by folks claiming to be
reporters, but who are actually PETA activists."
PETA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the
animal-rights group that has long opposed the use of animals for
research - has called for an investigation into the animal
deaths at NYU.
"NYU knew for days the storm was coming but still left
10,000 terrified animals trapped inside their tiny cages in its
secretive basement laboratories as waters rose," said Justin
Goodman, PETA's associate director of the laboratory
investigations department.
"This is probably a violation of federal animal welfare
policy, and it also shows once again that experimenters view
animals as disposable equipment who can carelessly be left to
drown during a disaster."
LOST LARYNXES
Scientists whose research has been set back years have not
publicly criticized NYU but are assessing what they lost.
It took biologist Ryan Branski years to amass the collection
of human larynxes and cells growing in lab dishes that he uses
to study wound healing and damage to the airways.
"The lab is uninhabitable from a scientific perspective," he
said. "We had a great team of graduate students and others
shoving dry ice into the freezers" trying to preserve tissue
samples. And although he is keeping the freezers closed to keep
out any hint of warmth, he fears the larynxes - "irreplaceable
human samples" - might be a total loss.
Many of the mice, tissue samples and other tools of the
biologists' trade can be replaced, but it could take months to
resume the research at pre-Sandy levels.
The mice Fishell lost were crucial to his studies of how the
brain develops and creates a representation of the outside
world, as well as how that development goes awry in autism,
schizophrenia, epilepsy and other diseases. Many of the mice
carried genes that have been linked to one or more of these
illnesses and were mutated only in certain brain cells.
The 40 different genetic lines allowed Fishell to study how
each gene or combination of genes affected specific groups of
brain cells and thus how mental illness might develop.
"That's what made this collection of animals so valuable,"
he said. But because Fishell had shared mice from his colonies
with labs around the country, he is optimistic that he will be
able to rebuild relatively quickly. He has received more than 50
emails offering help getting his lab back up and running.
NYU's Cronstein estimates it will take "a year or maybe two
for most of us to get back to where we were" in their research
before Sandy struck. His mice were genetically engineered for
studies on how to reduce the inflammation that often develops
around hip and knee replacements.
Experts on lab animals are quick to say that NYU has good
company when it comes to its inability to protect lab animals in
a disaster.
"This is just a guess," said the NAS's Sharples, "but if you
did a survey of the universities doing biomedical research you'd
find a fair number of animals that are by no means out of harm's
way."
(Editing by Martin Howell and Cynthia Osterman)