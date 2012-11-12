By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 12 People eager to support relief
efforts following Hurricane Sandy can use apps that provide
creative ways of donating to charity and nudge friends to do the
same.
Budge, an iPhone app released last week, aims to make
donating to charity social. Friends can challenge each other in
games and activities such as chess or charades and the loser
makes $1, $2, or $5 donations to one of the charities supported
by the app.
"For us it's really about changing the way people think
about donating," said Hillan Klein, co-founder and CEO of New
York-based company Budge. "We are driving to change the culture
and say you can have fun while you do good."
The challenges are meant to be activities that friends
already enjoy doing together. For couples, it could be doing the
dishes or taking out the trash.
"It's relative to people and their relationships with their
friends, which makes it a personal experience," said Klein.
Although the donations are small, Klein said they add up.
"People are still donating $25, $40, or $50 over the course
of the month," he said, adding that smaller donations enable
donors to disperse funds across a range of charities, and to get
more friends involved.
The app supports 11 charities, including the American
Sustainable Business Council which has setup a relief fund for
businesses affected by Sandy, Breastcancer.org, the National
Multiple Sclerosis Society and the World Food Programme USA.
Klein said the company is looking for more charity partners
to aid with Sandy relief efforts.
"An example would be non-profits that deal with first
respondents -- some of them have lost their homes in Hurricane
Sandy themselves and they're still out there helping others,"
said Klein.
Budge, which is free and available in the United States and
Australia, receives a fee of up to five percent of each
transaction.
At the moment the login is through Facebook but the company
plans to change that and to release an Android app.
Another web app, Raise5, allows its users to list services
online, which can range from web design and proofreading, to
lessons on making jam. Services range from $5 to $50, with all
funds donated to the charity selected by the service donor.
CEO Mike Tang said Raise5 supports more than 100 charities
including the World Society for the Protection of Animals and
Virgin Unite.
People wanting to support Sandy relief efforts can also
donate to the Red Cross on their website. The Red Cross is
working with more than 50 national partner organizations, and
has more than 640 partner volunteers deployed to help people
impacted by Sandy.
Apple has also set up a portal to donate to the
organization through iTunes with 100 percent of the donation
being transferred to the Red Cross.