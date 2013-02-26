NEW YORK, Feb 26 The New York Aquarium plans to
reopen in late spring, nearly eight months after surging seas
from Hurricane Sandy flooded the tourist attraction, killing
some invertebrates and freshwater fish while sparing the mammals
and most sea creatures.
The Wildlife Conservation Society, owner of the aquarium in
the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, estimated damage at $65
million and announced the reopening on Tuesday, declining to be
more specific about the exact reopening date.
Sandy made landfall on Oct. 29, killing more than 130 people
with a record storm surge that destroyed low-lying coastal areas
of New York and New Jersey. Coney Island fronts the Atlantic
Ocean.
The aquarium, which said it attracts 750,000 visitors a
year, is seeking private donations. Public officials called the
aquarium's recovery an important for the revitalization of South
Brooklyn and a marker for storm recovery.
Atlantic water surged over and under the Coney Island
Boardwalk to completely or partially flood all the buildings at
the 14-acre (5.7-hectare) park, destroying or damaging
infrastructure including aquatic life support systems, the
aquarium said.
"Losses in the collection were minimal and limited to fish
and invertebrates housed in a few tanks," the aquarium said in a
statement.
Most of the sea creatures remained safe in their tanks,
although a baby walrus named Mitik was happily swimming through
storm surge waters on the first floor and a 3-foot (1-metre)
American eel was found alive in a staff shower stall, The New
York Times reported.
Among the casualties were freshwater koi, the Times said.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)