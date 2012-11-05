(Fixes Ransdell in byline, drops extraneous word paragraph 6)
By Janet McGurty and Ransdell Pierson
BAYONNE, N.J. Nov 3 In the shadow of the huge
tanks where oil companies have stored their gasoline for
decades, residents of gritty Bayonne, New Jersey, watched in
horror as Sandy's winds and rain brought more than water into
their homes.
"I've been living here for 30 years and we have had water,
but never oil," said Rose Trombetto, who has survived many other
storm surges. "I'm heartbroken."
First the power went out Monday night, she said. Then a
frightful oil and water mixture poured into her basement and
crept into her first-floor living room, collecting about her
ankles and saturating the furniture and family mementos.
Although Trombetto's son and other relatives had sandbagged
and secured vulnerable windows and doors before the storm, the
strong winds opened cracks inside the plaster walls of the
building.
The damage from megastorm Sandy was more than she, or any of
her neighbors along a two-block stretch of Avenue F, had
bargained for.
Oil companies for generations have stored their gasoline and
diesel in the "Peninsula City" of 63,000 people, perched
conveniently between New York Harbor and Staten Island, east of
Newark. Driving on the New Jersey Turnpike toward New York, the
tank farms form an indelible industrial landscape.
Rose and her neighbors on Saturday looked with suspicion at
dozens of oil storage tanks arrayed a few hundred yards in the
distance, and patches of bare ground where other tanks had once
stood in their working-class neighborhood.
Still without power, they continued to pile belongings onto
the sidewalk in front of their multi-family homes, salvaging
what they could from the oily heaps.
They used bleach to clean the walls and floors of their
houses, and prepare for the eventual replacement of ruined
furniture.
Many of them enjoyed warm meals prepared by the
neighborhood's "Pastor Kelly" and his wife, who have also been
delivering water.
Scores of parked cars bore oily streaks, marking the
high-water line of the now retreated flood.
When asked about the situation on Avenue F, a dispatcher at
the Bayonne Police Department said one resident had called to
complain that "everything's covered with oil."
James Kennelly, a spokesman for the Hudson County Office of
Emergency Management, said he had not been notified of any "oil
slicks" in Bayonne or elsewhere in the county.
Larry Ragonese, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of
Environmental Protection, said he was unaware of any fuel spills
or leaks in Bayonne.
But Ragonese added, "There have been a lot of reports of
small leaks of fuel in that part of Jersey, and also across the
Arthur Kill in Coney Island, Sheepshead Bay (Brooklyn) and
Staten Island.
In the meantime, Rose Trombetto seems determined to stay put
in familiar surroundings, dominated by the tank farm. Her two
brothers - one fixes appliances, the other is a tax accountant -
share an office on the first floor and will keep her company.
But they have their own work cut out for them. Their faxes,
computers, printers, and documents all bear a patina of oil.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu)