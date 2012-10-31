* Phillips 66 CFO says power restored at 238,000 bpd Bayway
* Sources say earliest restart seen next week due damage
* Hess 70,000 bpd Port Reading plant still powerless;
Ontario back
* Colonial Pipeline hopes to restart Linden terminal by
Friday
* EPA grants diesel fuel standard waiver for New Jersey
By Janet McGurty and Kristen Hays
Oct 31 East Coast fuel supplies seemed set to
remain tight into next week, as spotty electrical power and
flooding damage stymied the recovery of two New Jersey
refineries after Hurricane Sandy.
Two days after Sandy ripped across the heart of the region's
energy system, shutting terminals, pipelines and ports and
snarling the complex logistics systems needed to supply the
nation's densest population of consumers, firms were struggling
to restore normal operations in the New York City area.
Sources familiar with operations at the
238,000-barrel-per-day Phillips 66 Bayway refinery, the
region's second-largest, said it was unlikely to resume output
before next week at the earliest. The storm surge pushed water
across a divided highway and over individual unit
instrumentation and controls.
"The main problem is going to be the instrumentation," said
a source familiar with refinery operations. Another source said
the cogeneration plant that feeds power to the refinery is still
shut, which company officials confirmed was a problem.
Phillips 66 said it had restored power to the plant after
Hurricane Sandy's storm surge caused "some" flooding. But
executives provided no damage assessment or time frame for
resuming output. It can sometimes take weeks to fully repair
damage from salt water, experts say.
Hess Corp. said on Wednesday that its 70,000 barrel
per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, remained without
power, offering no estimate of a restart date. Colonial
Pipeline, which supplies 15 percent of the region's fuel form
the Gulf Coast, said it hoped to resume shipments by Friday.
Seven oil tankers anchored outside of New York harbor were
unable to discharge supplies into the main hub for oil trading
due to Coast Guard restrictions.
Power outages at offloading terminals across the area also
threatened shipments for companies including Magellan Midstream
Partners, NuStar Energy and Motiva.
SOME IMPROVEMENT
There were some signs of improving supplies.
Imperial Oil's 121,000-bpd Sarnia, Ontario,
refinery, resumed operations after losing power a day ago, and
four of the six East Coast's refiners were up and running.
Also, the federal government moved to head off a potential
squeeze on supply of distillate fuel, which will be in high
demand for stand-alone power generators and, as the winter wears
on, for home heating fuel in much of the Northeast.
The U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) granted New
Jersey a waiver to sell higher-sulfur diesel fuel -- which is
easier for refiners to make -- for the next two weeks.
Mid-Atlantic stockpiles of ultra-low sulfur diesel of 15 parts
per million, the state norm, are 15 percent below their
five-year average. Overall distillate inventories are 46 percent
below.
Benchmark New York gasoline futures surged more than
7 percent early on Wednesday as traders fearful of a squeeze on
physical cargoes covered short positions ahead of expiry and
marketing firms looked to secure scarce supplies.
But prices ended barely 1 percent higher as traders wrestled
with the question of whether reduced gasoline demand would
outweigh a potentially prolonged curtailment on supplies.
FLOODED ELECTRONICS?
The flooding at Bayway, seen by experts as the refinery most
vulnerable to Sandy's record 14-foot storm surge and subsequent
power outages, is a potential second nightmare for Phillips 66,
which took three weeks to restart its Alliance, Louisiana,
refinery after Hurricane Isaac in August.
Late on Tuesday, New Jersey utility PSE&G said it had
"re-energized" three of six flooded switchyards in the key
energy supply hub around Linden, offering hope for improving
supplies.
But the view emerging on Wednesday was of lingering damage
that may take until next week to be resolved.
A Phillips 66 spokesman declined to comment on any specific
damage, referring to the company's earlier statement that it
needed to finish site assessments before planning a restart.
Asked about the source reports in an interview, executives
confirmed that the floodwater had reached some of the sensitive
electronic controls, but could not provide any more details on
the damage or timeline for ramping up output.
"To the best of my knowledge, there was some flooding of
some of the electrical units' substations and they're working
through that, drawing it back out," Tim Taylor, Phillips 66
executive vice president of commercial, marketing,
transportation and business development, said in an interview
following its earnings.
Chief Financial Officer Greg Maxwell also confirmed that
cogeneration power plants had been knocked out.
"They were down, at least the one we connect to. But I think
part of the reason they were down was the loss of power from the
grid, and so we don't know as of this morning whether they have
started back up or not," Maxwell said.
Phillips 66 also notified regulators of smoke coming from
flares at the refinery, although the sources said this was
simply venting excess gases from the shut-down.
Power supplies were slowly being restored across New Jersey.
The Department of Energy said 51 percent of homes and businesses
in the state were still without power, down from around 65
percent on Tuesday afternoon.