Oct 31 Phillips 66's Bayway refinery in New Jersey could resume operations next week at the earliest as it deals with electrical equipment damaged by flooding and boosts power supply that is currently too weak to run key units, sources familiar with the plant's operations said on Wednesday.

The storm surge from Hurricane Sandy pushed water across a divided highway in front of the facility, rising over individual unit instrumentation and controls, the sources said.

Although the refinery flared earlier in the day in order to release gases that had built up prior to its shutdown, a restart was not near.

"The main problem is going to be the instrumentation," said a source familiar with refinery operations.

Another source said the cogeneration plant in Linden, N.J., that feeds power to the refinery is still shut, which company officials confirmed was a problem.

The preliminary assessment by on-site sources comes hours after Phillips 66 said that it had restored power to the 238,000 barrel a day plant, which traders took as a hopeful sign that the East Coast's second-largest refinery might soon be able to resume production after shutting down operations on Sunday.

A company spokesman declined to comment on any specific damage, referring to the company's earlier statement that it needed to finish site assessments before planning a restart.

Asked about the source reports in an interview, executives confirmed that the floodwater had reached some of the sensitive electronic controls, but could not provide any more details on the damage or timeline for ramping up output.

"To the best of my knowledge, there was some flooding of some of the electrical units' substations and they're working through that, drawing it back out," Tim Taylor, Phillips 66 executive vice president of commercial, marketing, transportation and business development, said in an interview following its earnings.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Maxwell also confirmed that cogeneration power plants had been knocked out.

"They were down, at least the one we connect to. But I think part of the reason they were down was the loss of power from the grid, and so we don't know as of this morning whether they have started back up or not," Maxwell said.

New Jersey utility PSE&G said late on Tuesday that it had "re-energized" three of six flooded switchyards in the area, including equipment that can deliver power to Linden.