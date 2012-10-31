* Several New York City hospitals taking Bellevue patients
* National Guard assisting with evacuation
* Four other New York hospitals already evacuated
By Bill Berkrot and Michael Erman
NEW YORK, Oct 31 New York City's Bellevue
Hospital Center, which has been operating on backup generators
since massive storm Sandy pummeled the city, is being
evacuated, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Wednesday.
About 500 patients at the city hospital near the East River
in Manhattan are affected. Bellvue has one of the busiest
emergency departments in the city.
Several area hospitals, including The Mount Sinai Hospital
and St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center, have agreed to take
some of Bellevue's patients.
"We learned this morning that Bellevue will now have to
evacuate because of damage that it has sustained," Bloomberg
told a news conference.
"They didn't think the damage was that bad, and they had a
generator going. But the bottom line is when they got into the
basement they realized there was more damage," Bloomberg said.
Outside Bellevue , the oldest of New York's public hospitals,
a long line of ambulances waited to ferry patients to other
medical centers.
A handful of New York hospitals had already been evacuated
due to the storm that caused record flooding in parts of the
city.
New York University's Langone Medical Center near the East
River was forced to evacuate all 215 of its patients, including
critically ill infants, when its backup generator failed after
some eight feet of water flooded its basement.
The Manhattan Veterans Affairs Hospital and the New York
Downtown Hospital, both in low-lying areas of lower Manhattan,
evacuated patients before the storm hit, and Brooklyn's Coney
Island Hospital near the Atlantic Ocean beaches was later
evacuated.
A spokeswoman for New York Presbyterian Hospital said it was
accepting transfers from Bellevue, but she was unsure of the
number. It had already taken patients from three other medical
centers, including NYU Langone.
Bellevue, known for its psychiatric care facilities, has
many other therapeutic departments. The hospital has long been
an important resource for the city's poor and uninsured.
Jarron Franklyn, 28, who works in Bellevue's rehabilitation
department, said: "The power is down, and we have flooding in
the basement." He said a back-up generator was still running.
A New York Police Department spokesman said National Guard
members were assisting with the Bellevue evacuation.
Dennis Jiosne, 34, a patient from Point Pleasant, New
Jersey, was evacuated by stairs from the hospital's 16th floor.
He said National Guardsmen in the stair well were passing people
food and water.
Jiosne, who was being treated for a septic ulcer, said the
power went out two days ago and there was no running water in
his room. He appeared to be taking it in stride.
"In my unit it really wasn't bad, aside from the plumbing
and the food," he said. "I'm a pretty resilient guy. I was
content in my room. The lack of television was an
inconvenience."