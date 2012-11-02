By Philip Barbara
| BELMAR, N.J.
BELMAR, N.J. Nov 2 On this stretch of the
Jersey shore known as the state's "Irish Riviera," workers with
heavy equipment started at daybreak on Friday, pushing tons of
sand, shattered bits of boardwalk and other debris up the
avenues and back toward the beach.
From Belmar south to Spring Lake and Sea Girt, towns known
for their million-dollar homes across the street from the beach,
front-end loaders scraped up sand and debris and dropped it in
huge manmade dunes along Ocean Avenue.
Given the November chill and the light beige color of the
sand, the dunes could have been tall piles of snow.
Just days after superstorm Sandy ravaged the U.S. Northeast
with deadly, devastating floods, this New Jersey seaside town
about 60 miles south of New York City was already trying to look
forward to next summer.
Sandy's huge storm surge pushed the Atlantic Ocean way above
its normal level. Waves repeatedly smashed into Belmar's
boardwalk and its hot dog, burger and pizza joints, destroying
it all and carrying the debris over Ocean Avenue and up two
blocks from the beach. The salt water reached as far as seven
blocks away.
Power was still out in Belmar - power companies said some
1.5 million homes and businesses were still without electricity
in New Jersey on Friday. But many of the expensive homes along
Ocean Avenue appeared to have withstood the battering
surprisingly well.
Work crews were busy in what officials said was the first
step to help the town to rebuild the shoreline and its tourist
economy.
"We're pushing everything back to the ocean," Belmar Mayor
Matt Doherty said. "Then we'll have to sift through the dunes by
hand to separate wood and nails from the sand, return the sand
to the beach and cart the rest away."
Like other towns on the Irish Riveria - so named because the
generations of well-established Irish Americans settled this
stretch of shore at the start of the 20th century - Belmar's
economy depends on summer tourism.
Its year-round population of 5,900 can swell to 60,000 on
summer weekends, and the family-run businesses on Main Street -
clothing boutiques, jewelry shops, restaurants, pubs and hair
stylists - depend on the visitors.
"Without the summer tourist traffic, these families will
lose everything. So it's essential we rebuild by Memorial Day,"
Doherty said, speaking of the traditional start of the summer
vacation season at the end of May.
Belmar officials were trying to drain large pools of
standing water off neighborhood streets using three large pumps
they obtained from the federal government. The pumps were used
in September 2005 to drain New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina
smashed into the U.S. Gulf Coast.
But Belmar's mile-long stretch of boardwalk - which had run
uninterrupted for miles into other towns like Spring Lake, Sea
Girt and Avon - will be the focus of local officials until it is
fully rebuilt.
Doherty acknowledged it will take time and outside money to
accomplish.
"We'll need federal and state financial assistance," he
said. "And we can't get bogged down in state regulations. We're
not building anything that wasn't there already."
