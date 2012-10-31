Oct 30 Best Busy Co Inc on Tuesday
canceled an analyst meeting it had planned to hold in New York
this week as the city tries to recover from the massive storm
Sandy, postponing Chief Executive Hubert Joly's opportunity to
tell investors how he plans to turn the company around.
No new date has been set for the meeting, which had been
scheduled for Thursday, spokeswoman Amy von Walter said.
"We are very much looking forward to getting in front of the
investment community to share Hubert's situational assessment
and strategy going forward," von Walter said. "That being said,
our concerns first and foremost are for the safety of those on
the East Coast, as well as our own employees - given the
unfolding situation in NYC, we felt it was best to postpone."
The consumer electronics retailer scheduled the meeting only
last week when it also warned third-quarter earnings and
same-store sales would fall, and said its U.S. business
president would exit at the end of the current fiscal year as
part of a management restructuring.
Joly was named CEO in August at the company, which is
grappling with the rising trend of shoppers treating its stores
like showrooms for cheaper online retailers.
The company is also waiting for its founder, its former
chairman and largest shareholder Richard Schulze, to decide
whether he can put together a buyout bid.
Schulze, who is trying to take the company private, is
expected to make his next move in mid- to late November. That
move could be in the form of a formal bid along with other
private equity partners or a request for more time to prepare a
formal bid, a source close to the matter said last week.