Nov 6 U.S. biofuel providers are being allowed
to reroute critical supplies to New Jersey to help alleviate
shortages caused by Hurricane Sandy, two U.S. Senators said
Tuesday.
A barge bearing 17.6 million gallons of fuel should arrive
into New Jersey by Thursday following an easing of rules
approved by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lisa
Jackson that had been requested by U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg
and Sen. Robert Menendez, both Democrats from New Jersey.
The senators said the EPA approved the request to
temporarily alter biofuel delivery rules at East Coast shipping
facilities to open alternative delivery routes into the
storm-damaged state.
"We need to get fuel flowing into New Jersey, and the EPA's
decision to allow fuel to be rerouted to New Jersey is an
important step toward getting our state moving again," the
senators said in a statement.
Hurricane Sandy brought catastrophic flooding, power outages
and structural damage across the U.S. East when it slammed
ashore Oct. 29, killing more than 100 people and destroying or
damaging thousands of homes.
Fuel terminals across New Jersey suffered damage, meaning
millions of gallons of biofuels have been unable to reach the
state.
The senators said other terminals along the East Coast,
including facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, could receive train
shipments and transfer the fuel to barges bound for New Jersey.
But some of the facilities do not meet EPA requirements for
handling such shipments, and the senators had asked the EPA
temporarily waive such requirements.
On Nov. 3, the EPA temporarily waived federal clean diesel
fuel requirements in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and in and around
New York City to allow the use of home heating oil in certain
vehicles for emergency response.