New York City's parks and beaches will be closed at noon on Wednesday for at least 24 hours as a new storm system approaches just over a week after superstorm Sandy devastated the region with widespread flooding and wind damage, the mayor said on Tuesday.

"We just don't need to send our first responders into the ocean to save someone who is being foolish," New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg also said city officials would try to evacuate residents from some low-lying waterfront neighborhoods on Wednesday when the nor'easter is forecast to strike the region.

He emphasized Wednesday's evacuations, designed to coincide with high tides when the storm surge would be highest, would not be as widespread as the mandatory evacuations of large parts of the city ordered before Sandy hit the city last week. (Reporting By Dan Burns)