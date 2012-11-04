NEW YORK Nov 4 Some 143,000 New York City voters will be reassigned to different polling sites for Tuesday's U.S. presidential election in the wake of superstorm Sandy, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Sunday.

The Board of Elections informed him of the plan, Bloomberg told a press conference on the recovery from Sandy. "Over the next day it's going to be critical that the Board of Elections communicate this to their poll workers," he said.

"Unfortunately, there is a history of not communicating changes to their poll workers," Bloomberg said, adding the board has proven to be "dysfunctional" in recent years. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Bill Trott)