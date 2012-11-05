NEW YORK Nov 5 New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
on Monday named a former Federal Emergency Management Agency
official to lead the city's housing recovery effort after
superstorm Sandy left tens of thousands of local residents
homeless from flood damage or placed in shelters due to lack of
power, water and heat.
Bloomberg said Brad Gair would start leading that effort
immediately. Gair has worked on post-disaster housing
initiatives following Hurricane Katrina and other catastrophes.
"Post-disaster housing is usually one of the most complex
and challenging to be dealt with in catastrophic disasters like
this," Gair said at a news conference. "We know it will take a
while. It will be difficult. There will be bumps along the road.
But we believe that we have the resources to get this done. ...
We cannot call our recovery complete until every New Yorker has
a place to call home again."