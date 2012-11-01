NEW YORK Nov 1 At least 37 people have been
killed in New York City due to the massive storm Sandy, Mayor
Michael Bloomberg said on Thursday.
Downtown Manhattan and parts of the city's Brooklyn borough
remain without electricity, and restoration of power will "take
time," Bloomberg said at a briefing.
Sunday's New York Marathon remained on schedule and is "not
going to redirect any focus" from the city's safety and recovery
efforts, he said.
The city's schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday. Public
school students have been out of school since Monday, when the
massive storm slammed into the U.S. east coast, causing high
winds and massive flooding.