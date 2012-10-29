Oct 29 Seventeen people from the replica HMS Bounty abandoned ship while stranded at sea off North Carolina in the path of Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday.

"The 17 person crew donned cold water survival suits and lifejackets before launching in two 25-man lifeboats with canopies," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The tall ship was built for the 1962 movie "Mutiny on the Bounty." (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Eric Beech)