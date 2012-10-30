* Fourteen crew members pulled safely from life rafts
* Search continues for captain of stricken ship
By Harriet McLeod
Oct 30 A crew woman who was pulled from the
water after the replica ship HMS Bounty sank during Hurricane
Sandy has died, a spokesman for a North Carolina hospital said
on Tuesday.
Fourteen other crew members were rescued from life rafts in
the Atlantic Ocean and the Coast Guard was still searching for
the ship's captain.
Claudene Christian, 42, was unresponsive when rescuers
pulled her from the sea and hoisted her aboard a Coast Guard
helicopter on Monday afternoon. She was taken to Albemarle
Hospital in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where she died,
spokesman Patrick Detwiler said.
The 16-member crew donned orange neoprene survival suits and
life jackets and abandoned the replica tall ship about 90 miles
(145 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, after it
began taking on water and lost propulsion.
The three-masted, 180-foot (55-meter) ship, which was built
for the 1962 movie, "Mutiny on the Bounty," sank.
Rescuers pulled 14 crew members from the rafts and took them
safely to shore. Christian and the missing captain, Robin
Walbridge, 63, were washed overboard before they could make it
onto the rafts.
The ship was on its way from New London, Connecticut, to St.
Petersburg, Florida, and was about 160 miles (260 km) from the
eye of the hurricane when it foundered.
The original Bounty, a British transport vessel, gained
infamy for a mutiny in Tahiti in 1789. Marlon Brando starred as
lead mutineer Fletcher Christian in the movie for which the ship
was built.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry, editing by Jane Sutton
and David Brunnstrom)