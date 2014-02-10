By Eric Beech
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The sinking of the tall ship
Bounty off the North Carolina coast in 2012 was likely caused by
the captain's "reckless decision" to sail the vessel into the
path of Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board said on Monday.
Captain Robin Walbridge, 63, and a crew member were killed
when the 108-foot-long (33-meter) ship, built for the 1962 movie
"Mutiny on the Bounty," sank before dawn on Oct. 29, 2012, about
130 miles (210 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina,
after being battered by Sandy's 30-foot (9-meter) seas and
100-mile-per-hour (161 km-per-hour) wind gusts.
Coast Guard helicopters rescued 14 crew members, three of
whom were seriously injured, several hours after the ship went
down.
"The probable cause of the sinking of tall ship Bounty was
the captain's reckless decision to sail the vessel into the
well-forecasted path of Hurricane Sandy, which subjected the
aging vessel and the inexperienced crew to conditions from which
the vessel could not recover," the report concluded.
The NTSB accident report said several crew members had
expressed their concerns to the captain about sailing into the
storm prior to leaving port at New London, Connecticut, on Oct.
25, 2012, bound for St. Petersburg, Florida.
The captain, whose body was never found, told the crew he
was confident the ship could handle the rough weather. He also
told a Maine television station that the Bounty had "chased
hurricanes," the NTSB report said.
The NTSB said the group responsible for managing the ship
did nothing to dissuade the captain for sailing into the storm.
The safety board also said the crew fixed seams in the
wooden hull with household kitchen and bath caulk supplied by
the captain and which was not recommended for marine use.
