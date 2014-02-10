(Adds details from report, paragraph 10; lawsuit, paragraph 11)
By Eric Beech
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The sinking of the tall ship
Bounty off the North Carolina coast in 2012 was likely caused by
the captain's "reckless decision" to sail the vessel into the
path of Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board said on Monday.
Captain Robin Walbridge, 63, and a crew member were killed
when the 108-foot (33-meter) ship, built for the 1962 movie
"Mutiny on the Bounty," sank before dawn on Oct. 29, 2012. It
foundered about 130 miles (210 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras,
North Carolina, after being battered by Sandy's 30-foot
(9-meter) seas and 100-mile (161 km) per hour wind gusts.
Coast Guard helicopters rescued 14 crew members, including
three seriously injured, several hours after the ship sank.
"The probable cause of the sinking of tall ship Bounty was
the captain's reckless decision to sail the vessel into the
well-forecasted path of Hurricane Sandy, which subjected the
aging vessel and the inexperienced crew to conditions from which
the vessel could not recover," the report concluded.
Surviving crew members testified at a Coast Guard hearing
last February in Virginia.
The NTSB accident report said several crew members had
expressed their concerns to the captain about sailing into the
storm prior to leaving port at New London, Connecticut, on Oct.
25, 2012, bound for St. Petersburg, Florida.
The captain, whose body was never found, told the crew he
was confident the ship could handle the rough weather. He also
told a Maine television station that the Bounty had "chased
hurricanes," the NTSB report said.
The NTSB also laid some of the blame on the group
responsible for managing the ship, HMS Bounty Organization LLC,
saying it did nothing to dissuade the captain from sailing into
the storm.
The safety board said the crew fixed seams in the wooden
hull with household kitchen and bath caulk supplied by the
captain, which was not recommended for marine use.
The ship's hull also had areas of wood rot that the captain
told the crew could not be repaired due to a lack of time and
money, according to the report.
The family of the crew member who died, Claudene Christian,
has sued HMS Bounty Organization and the ship's owner, Robert
Hansen, for $90 million, alleging the Bounty was unseaworthy and
the captain negligent.
Hansen was not immediately available for comment on the NTSB
report.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Additional reporting by Harriet
McLeod; editing by Jon Herskovitz, G Crosse and Tom Brown)