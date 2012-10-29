Oct 29 The replica tall ship HMS Bounty
reportedly sank in the path of Hurricane Sandy off North
Carolina on Monday, while 14 of the 16 crew members were rescued
by helicopter from life rafts, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
"The vessel is reportedly sunk, but the mast is still
visible," the Coast Guard said, adding that it went down in
18-foot (5-metre) seas.
The 14 survivors were flown to a Coast Guard air station in
North Carolina and were reported to have "no life threatening
injuries."
The air search was continuing for the two missing crew
members and a Coast Guard Cutter was en route to assist with the
search.
