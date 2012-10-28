LONDON Oct 28 British Airways cancelled all
flights to New York on Sunday and will suspend most services to
and from the U.S. East Coast on Monday as the United States
braces for the arrival of Hurricane Sandy.
The freak storm, due to come ashore in the United States
late on Monday, is forecast to bring thrashing winds, flash
flooding and even heavy snowfall.
"Hurricane Sandy is causing disruption, flight delays and
cancellations throughout the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S.A.,"
the airline said in a statement on its website.
"We understand that customers may be disappointed, however
their safety is our highest priority. We are offering the option
to re-book or receive a refund to those customers whose flights
are cancelled."
Dubbed "Frankenstorm", Sandy's effects are expected to reach
from the Mid-Atlantic states to New England. It could be the
largest storm to hit the United States, according to the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's website.
Schools, businesses and transport systems have prepared to
close in preparation for the arrival of the storm, which killed
at least 66 people as it passed through the Caribbean.