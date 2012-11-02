* For some, entire year's profits gone
* Uninsured have few options for recovery, and insurance has
its limits
* Mayor Bloomberg says shop owners may be eligible for
$10,000 loans
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Pumping water out of basements
and yanking rotten food out of refrigerators, shop and
restaurant owners said on Thursday they wonder when the power
will come back and, more importantly, how they will possibly
recover from the damage left by Sandy.
Thousands of small businesses, without power since the storm
hit New York City on Monday, face the likelihood of darkness at
least until the weekend, if not longer, authorities say.
As to the bigger question of survival, many despair of their
options.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg has said small- and medium-sized
businesses will be able to apply for emergency loans of up to
$10,000 to help them recover from the disaster.
"It's better than a kick in the butt," said Laura Tribuno,
co-owner of Edi and the Wolf, an Austrian-themed restaurant on
Avenue C in the Manhattan neighborhood known as Alphabet City.
"It might buy a deep freezer," she said.
Damage from Sandy, which swept through the neighborhood
with flooding and dangerous winds, more than wiped out the
year's profits, she estimated.
The cost of replacing equipment and merchandise will be
about $80,000, and it could be weeks before paying customers can
return, she said.
"I would at least expect some massive tax break," she said.
As she spoke, workers clad in wading boots carted out
plastic crates filled with foul-smelling water and ruined
refrigerator equipment. Inside the dark, cold dining room, staff
and friends scrubbed the floor, wiped off furniture and stacked
up grimy crates of wine bottles.
On the next block, Monica Pedreros, who owns a decades-old
hardware store with her husband, said she fears her insurance
does not cover flooding and that Bloomberg's offer of an
emergency loan falls far short of what they need.
"To us, it doesn't seem like a lot of help," she said. "We
don't want to get into more debt because we've lost a lot."
Insurance experts say small businesses effectively put out
of business by Sandy may recover something from insurers, but
only if they had policies that cover what is known as a business
interruption or a contingent business interruption.
The first covers losses from damage to their property; the
other covers losses due to problems with customers or suppliers.
However, such policies often come with restrictions on coverage
of multiple events, experts said.
Pedreros said she guessed the power drills, electrical
equipment, sheetrock panels and other ruined merchandise would
cost $15,000 to $20,000 to replace.
"At least we can sell what we still have," she said, as
neighbors came in to buy cleaning supplies.
"Others have nothing to sell," she added, pointing to a
darkened grocery store across the street.
David Hitchner, co-owner of a beer store nearby, said he was
still figuring out what help to expect but sounded more
optimistic than his neighbors.
"I don't know what the city is doing, but Bloomberg has
generally been pro-business," he said.
Pedreros added that she was trying to clean up as much of
her hardware store as she could while her generator, one of
dozens filling the avenue with noise and fumes, still had fuel.
"Whenever this runs out, we just have to close and go," she
said.