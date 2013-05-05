NEW YORK May 5 Joseph Szczesny's modest Staten
Island home was inundated when Superstorm Sandy slammed into the
U.S. East Coast in October.
Now six months later, the 63-year-old bridge repairman and
his fiance are all but alone in their Oakwood Beach neighborhood
on the borough's flood-prone Atlantic seafront. And they have
had enough.
"If you stay, you're rolling the dice," Szczesny said, over
coffee and a cigarette at his tidy kitchen's table in late
March. "And I don't feel lucky."
Szczesny and nearly all of his neighbors have volunteered to
sell their homes to New York State under a $400 million program
spearheaded by Governor Andrew Cuomo. So far $171 million has
been approved. The first-term Democrat hopes to take more than
1,000 high-risk properties off the market and reduce the state's
future storm liability.
For those who qualify, the plan could pay them 100 percent
of their property's pre-storm value, a price most could never
hope to achieve in the post-Sandy open market given the
extensive damage many homes suffered and the prohibitively
expensive flood insurance premiums potential buyers would face.
The program, among the most ambitious post-disaster property
buyouts ever pursued, is one element of Cuomo's bid to fortify
New York against future natural disasters after Sandy
effectively shut down the U.S. financial capital, flooding
subway tunnels, spurring gasoline shortages, crippling the power
supply and leaving thousands homeless for months.
"There are some parcels that Mother Nature owns," Cuomo said
in his state of the state address. "She may only visit once
every few years, but she owns the parcel and when she comes to
visit, she visits."
With a reelection campaign looming next year and widespread
views that he has ambitions beyond New York, it is vital that
Cuomo be seen as delivering on his Sandy-recovery agenda.
CUOMO'S SANDY PLAN
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which
Cuomo headed under President Bill Clinton, green lighted the
first chunk of block grants that can be used for the buy-out
program. The money comes from the $50 billion Sandy relief
package Congress approved earlier this year.
The focus of New York's proposal - which piggybacks on an
existing Federal Emergency Management Agency program - is on
substantially damaged homes in so-called V-Zones, some of the
highest-risk areas on FEMA flood maps. Homeowners would get the
full, fair-market pre-storm value for their property.
Those lots could not be redeveloped. Instead, they would be
left as a natural buffer zone to protect against future storms.
Money from FEMA's hazard mitigation grant program pays for
75 percent of those buyouts. The remaining 25 percent must come
from local government sources - and after Sandy, that is likely
to be the just-approved HUD funding.
Some homeowners may get up to 15 percent enhanced buyout
payments - if they relocate in the same county or agree to move
with a group of their neighbors, for example.
Separately, New York can also use HUD block grant money to
buy homes inside the 500-year floodplain - but at their
post-storm value. However, because they wouldn't be purchased
under FEMA's program, the land could be redeveloped.
Cuomo wants to spend up to about $400 million on the buyout
plan, his office has said. The average, unweighted median home
value across Brooklyn, Long Island and Staten Island, the areas
targeted for the program, is about $479,000.
Not all homeowners who have expressed interest will qualify,
and some may ultimately decide to stay put. In the end, New York
officials expect up to 1,500 homeowners could be bought out.
Next door in New Jersey, Governor Chris Christie has said
the state should use $250 million to buy about 1,000 properties.
But there is no funding set aside for buyouts in Christie's
plan, approved last week, for how to use New Jersey's first $1.8
billion chunk of HUD block grant money.
NOT SO FAST
Post-disaster buyouts are not new. FEMA has helped fund the
purchase of more than 40,000 properties over the past decade,
but the average transaction takes 12-to-18 months to close and
large-scale purchases in a pricey market like New York's are
rare.
The Cuomo administration is hoping to complete its buyouts
in just six-to-nine months, meaning transactions would close
this summer, according to an administration official, who was
not authorized to speak publicly about the program.
But it could be much longer, if the experience of upstate
residents washed out by Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee
in 2011 is any guide.
Three hundred miles north from Oakwood Beach in New York's
Adirondack Mountains, dozens of property owners signed up for
buyouts after Irene and Lee left the tiny hamlet of Jay a
shambles. Twenty months later, just over half of them qualified
for buyouts and not one has received a check.
The buyouts after Irene and Lee "have taken too long and
involve too much red tape," said Peter Cutler, a spokesman for
New York State's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency
Services.
"We have been working with the state of New York to help
them streamline the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program," a FEMA
spokesman said in response.
STATEN ISLAND WOES
Oakwood Beach, has long been a tight-knit, working-class
community, where people watched out for each other and children
played in the streets. While less than 20 miles south of
bustling Manhattan, it is a world apart, built next to a
national park and surrounded by wetlands. It is a flood-prone
area.
A 1992 nor'easter flooded the community badly, leaving
several feet of water in the streets, according to resident Tina
Downer.
Neighbors formed a flood victims group that pushed to build
a berm themselves, but they were not allowed. They wanted a levy
system, or for the creek to be dredged regularly as it used to
be. They wanted the replacement of a flood gate or seawall, both
of which had been destroyed over the years and never repaired,
they said.
Eventually, they got "emergency" berm repair that took eight
years to build, they said.
But the community's organization back then is likely to pay
off now. Buyout programs work faster when whole neighborhoods
are united in their desire to sell and when local governments
communicate well with state and federal officials.
"I believe that ours is going to be historic in terms of
timing," Downer said. More than 185 homeowners in a roughly
four-block radius of Oakwood Beach are pinning their hopes on
Cuomo's promises.
The neighborhood now is a ghost town. At the desolate end of
Kissam Avenue, at least a half-dozen homes have vanished,
leaving only their foundations and a tire swing hanging from a
big tree.
Marie Ecker, 66, and retired, thought she would spend this
spring watering flowers in front of the bungalow she called home
for 40 years. But she doesn't live there anymore.
" was just like the last straw that didn't even allow
you to fool yourself into thinking it was OK to stay," Ecker
said.