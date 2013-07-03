July 3 Some New Jersey homeowners are expected
to start getting offers from the state within the next two weeks
for their properties that flooded during last year's Superstorm
Sandy, according to a state spokesman.
The state is "working with the people who want their homes
sold to get them through all of the red tape," said Lawrence
Ragonese, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental
Protection. He said that offers will be forthcoming within two
weeks.
Governor Chris Christie has said he wants to use about $300
million - up from an initial $250 million - of federal funds to
buy about 1,000 homes damaged by Sandy and another 300 that are
prone to repeat flooding in the Passaic River Basin in northern
New Jersey.
Superstorm Sandy slammed into the U.S. East Coast in
October, ravaging portions of the New York and New Jersey
coastline and damaging tens of thousands of homes.
After acquiring clusters of flood-prone homes at their fair
market pre-storm value under a federal program, officials in New
Jersey and New York plan to demolish the houses and leave the
land as open space to help absorb water from future floods.
Post-disaster buyouts are not new. The Federal Emergency
Management Agency (FEMA) has helped fund the purchase of more
than 40,000 properties over the past decade, but the average
transaction takes 12-to-18 months to close and large-scale
purchases such those in New Jersey and New York after Sandy are
rare.
In New York, the state began sending appraisals out earlier
this week to some homeowners on the borough of Staten Island,
according to homeowner Joseph Szczesny, whose house was
inundated during Sandy even though he had raised it up off the
ground.
While such buyouts can drag on for years, Szczesny said the
process is speeding along.
"I think we're going faster than a speeding bullet," he
said. "To me the buyout makes sense."
The Staten Island neighborhood of Oakwood Beach is on track
to become the first in New York to go through the buyout
process. Nearly 200 homeowners there have said they want to be
bought out after decades of flooding left many feeling they had
no other option.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out a $400 million
program to buy more than 1,000 high-risk properties off the
market. So far, the state has won approval to use $171 million
of disaster-related block grant money from the U.S. Department
of Housing and Urban Development for the program.
A spokesman for the New York State Division of Homes &
Community Renewal, which is overseeing New York buyouts, did not
respond to a request for comment.
In New Jersey, the first tranche of money is coming from
FEMA, which in June awarded nearly $29.5 million in grants to
fund the voluntary acquisitions. The purchases are proceeding in
conjunction with an existing state flood buyout program, called
Blue Acres.
New Jersey's first post-Sandy buyouts will be in Sayerville,
the same area where a sewage treatment plant was inundated with
silt and seawater, sending raw sewage through manhole covers
into the streets.
Appraisers are reviewing properties. But homeowners can get
their own appraisals if they disagree with the government's
findings, and they can reject offers they feel aren't adequate.
The $29.5 million is expected to cover most of the cost of
the first 129 purchases. The state can use funds from the Blue
Acres program to match any portion of the buyouts not covered by
FEMA money, Ragonese said.