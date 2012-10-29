* Winds to cause huge waves in Great Lakes
* Toronto mayor warns of heavy rains, winds
Oct 29 Canadian power-line workers are being
sent to Vermont to help the U.S. state cope with Hurricane Sandy
as Canada also braces for the storm that is expected to bring
high winds and heavy rain to a wide area and big waves to the
Great Lakes.
Hundreds of flights between Canada and the eastern United
States were canceled on Monday as the massive storm moved up the
U.S. East Coast towards Ontario, Quebec and the Canadian
Atlantic provinces.
Quebec-Hydro, a government-run power utility, said it was
sending the teams, or some 50 workers, to Vermont in response to
a request from local U.S. authorities.
"They are mostly line workers going to lend a hand in
Vermont to re-establish electricity as soon as possible," said
Hydro-Quebec spokesman Yvan Cliche.
In July, dozens of workers from Canada helped restore power
after a massive storm swept through the Washington area, where
utilities struggled to restore power to hundreds of homes and
businesses.
Hydro One, Ontario's power utility, has not received any
requests for help from the United States and would balance any
requests with its own needs at home, according to a utility
spokeswoman.
Canadian officials were warning of heavy rainfall of more
than two inches (50 mm) and winds in excess of 62 mph (100 kph)
from the storm that is expected to stretch from southern Ontario
to the Atlantic coast, beginning as early as Wednesday morning.
"We are expecting some very high winds," Toronto Mayor Rob
Ford told a news conference. "And some heavy, heavy rainfall."
The high winds could create waves as high as 23 feet (7
meters) in Lake Huron and as high as 15 feet (5 meters) in Lake
Ontario, officials of Environment Canada said.
(Reporting By Russ Blinch and Rita Devlin Marier; Editing by
David Brunnstrom)