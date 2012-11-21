NEW YORK Nov 21 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's approval rating has leaped 19 percentage points since
superstorm Sandy slammed the state, as voters by a wide margin
applaud his response to the crisis, a Rutgers-Eagleton poll said
on Wednesday.
The Republican governor, who will face re-election in 2013
and is considered a contender for the U.S. presidency in 2016,
has a 67 percent favorability rating among registered voters in
the state, up from 48 percent in October.
The boost is notable because Christie's ratings have stayed
steady between 44 and 50 percent for his nearly three years in
office, according to David Redlawsk, director of the
Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.
"Throughout the governor's term, we've had little movement
in his ratings. This just blows that out of the water," he said.
Christie, a Republican star, angered some within his party
by offering strong praise for Democratic President Barack
Obama's storm response in the days after Sandy and just before
Election Day. Critics say Christie's praise may have helped
Obama's re-election.
The poll is the second survey in as many days to show that
voters had an overwhelmingly positive response to Christie's
response to the storm, which devastated the New Jersey shoreline
and left large swaths of the region without power.
A Quinnipiac University poll on Tuesday found almost nine in
10 New Yorkers gave Christie top ratings for his performance.
Among New Jerseyans, 81 percent said Christie and Obama
showed "needed cooperation and bipartisanship," while 12 percent
said Christie went too far, the Rutgers-Eagleton Poll found.
The survey of 1,228 New Jerseyans was conducted over land
lines and cellphones from Nov. 14 to 17 and had a margin of
error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.