CHICAGO Oct 29 CME Group Inc will shut down
trading in interest-rate futures and options at 12 noon ET (1600
GMT) on Monday, a spokeswoman said, in line with the closing
time of the underlying cash markets.
CME will accept credit default swap and interest rate deals
until the regular acceptance time of 7 pm ET (2300 GMT). The
U.S. yield curve will be derived at the early closing time of 12
noon.
U.S. stock markets have shut for their first weather-related
closure in 27 years as Hurricane Sandy, the monster storm
bearing down on the U.S. East Coast, strengthened on Monday
after hundreds of thousands moved to higher ground and public
transport shut down.