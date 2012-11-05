East Libyan forces take desert air base as they push west
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
NEW YORK Nov 5 Colonial Pipeline said on Monday that five customer terminals connected to its Linden, New Jersey, facility will resume operations this week.
Commercial power was restored to the terminal on Sunday and Colonial was delivering to 7 of its 20 customer terminals.
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron