NEW YORK Nov 6 Colonial Pipeline
said on Tuesday that it had resumed service to eight customer
terminals connected to its Linden, New Jersey, terminal,
following superstorm Sandy's devastating blow to the U.S. East
Coast.
Six more customer terminals tied to the Linden facility are
scheduled to restart by the end of this week, the company said.
All Colonial mainlines are operating normally, including the
pipeline supplying Linden, and the company is preparing for
another storm expected to hit the Northeast on Wednesday, a
spokesman said.
Colonial serves more than 20 customer terminals connected to
its Linden facility.