Nov 9 Colonial Pipeline said on Friday that it is working to overcome problems on its product delivery system, which connects refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast to the northeast market, after Hurricane Sandy and this week's nor'easter devastated the region's energy network.

Infrastructure issues - including damage to customer facilities linked to Colonial's Linden, New Jersey terminal, road closures, and power outages at many of the region's gasoline stations - could lead to additional shutdowns and a slow service, the company said.

Colonial returned to service its main refined fuels pipeline - Line 3 which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden - and resumed service out of its Linden terminal last week.