NEW YORK Nov 3 Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest gasoline and heating oil pipeline, said on Saturday it was delivering oil products to three oil product terminals in Linden, New Jersey, with six more expected on line by Monday after disruptions from the huge storm Sandy earlier this week.

Colonial said Line 3 into its terminus at the Linden tank farm in the New York Harbor was operating normally. The line usually carries about 700,000 bpd of oil products.