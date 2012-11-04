NEW YORK Nov 4 Colonial Pipeline, owner of the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, said commercial power was restored at its Linden, New Jersey terminal as of 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Sunday, nearly a week after super storm Sandy hit the region.

The pipeline operator said it was making deliveries to customer terminals that were restarted after the storm. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)