By Melanie Hicken and Janet Roberts
MAPLEWOOD/HOBOKEN N.J., Nov 6 Getting into New
York City was expected to be a little easier for some New Jersey
commuters on Wednesday with the reopening of the Holland Tunnel
for the first time since it was shut after being flooded by
Superstorm Sandy.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo announced late Tuesday that the tunnel connecting
the two states under the Hudson River will reopen to all
commuter traffic starting at 5 a.m. On an average weekday, an
estimated 91,000 vehicles use the Holland Tunnel to commute
between New York and New Jersey, Christie said on his website.
Commuter hassles tied to Sandy's devastation of railways and
river crossings eased slightly on Tuesday, with the restoration
of limited rail service into New York and added buses for train
riders whose lines were washed out.
Nerves remained raw, however, as travel times were stretched
by traffic jams and overcrowded transit station platforms and
some tunnels into New York flooded by the massive storm remained
closed.
Resuming limited service for the first time since the storm,
the PATH train carried about 23,000 commuters from Jersey City's
Journal Square into Manhattan during the morning rush. PATH
officials had no word on when more service would resume.
Tunnels into New York City that remain closed indefinitely
to suburban commuters include two of the four East Harlem River
tunnels, limiting Long Island Rail Road service and one of the
two Hudson River tunnels used by NJ Transit.
NJ Transit trains were jammed as a result.
"People were left on the platform," said Josh Crandall,
whose Clever Commute web service runs service disruption alerts.
"People just can't get on. And people are frustrated."
Many NJ Transit rail riders whose lines were disabled by the
storm chose to ride buses instead, and the influx in road
traffic caused epic congestion in Hoboken on the only route to
the Lincoln Tunnel.
"You get to Hoboken and then you are buying your way into
one of the worst traffic jams you've ever seen," Crandall said.
After a Monday crush of displaced rail riders boarding
buses, NJ Transit ramped up the number of buses deployed on
Tuesday. In South Orange, New Jersey, where one bus showed up on
Monday, four showed up on Tuesday for a similar crowd of 100
people lined up by 5:30 a.m. for a 6 a.m. departure.
Those riders typically use NJ Transit's "Midtown Direct"
train line, a 35-minute straight shot into New York's
Pennsylvania Station - and residents of South Orange and
neighboring Maplewood pay a real estate premium for the easy
train access to Manhattan.
Tempers flared as frustrated commuters turned to their
suburban town mayors for help, and some felt their pleas were
rebuffed.
Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca - a seven-time town mayor who
rides Midtown Direct himself to his job in New York City - vowed
to seek a travel solution because commuting is a vital part of
town life.
"We have such a high level of commuters here. It's
imperative that we try to think outside the box and try to
figure out something," DeLuca said.
He arranged for town jitneys to transport commuters to
neighboring Irvington, where every eight minutes they can board
a NJ Transit bus that can connect them with train service into
New York City's Penn Station.
His counterpart in South Orange, Alex Torpey, a 25-year-old
grad school student serving his first term in elective office,
struck a different tone when town residents began asking him on
Facebook how the town would help commuters get to work.
"The Village, and myself, one unpaid elected official,
cannot solve every single problem you have," wrote Torpey, the
village's youngest mayor ever.
Torpey, whose remarks drew criticism on a local message
board, later said his words had been misinterpreted and that he
had intended to set realistic expectations for residents. Torpey
said he pressed NJ Transit to add more buses for displaced rail
riders.
"We will provide help to find a solution, but we really need
NJ Transit to step up," he said Tuesday. "I think sometimes
people expect us to solve every problem instantly, that we have
unlimited resources. Again, this is NJ Transit's
responsibility."
