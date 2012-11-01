Nov 1 NBC will air a concert featuring singers Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Christina Aguilera on Friday to benefit victims of monster storm Sandy, which devastated parts of the U.S. Northeast with flooding and winds this week.

The special will be broadcast on the networks of NBC Universal, and money collected from the program will be donated to the American Red Cross relief efforts, NBC said on its website.

The benefit concert, titled "Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together," will be hosted by Today show anchor Matt Lauer, the TV network said. Along with Springsteen, whose songs often center on his upbringing on the New Jersey shore, most of the performers are from areas hard-hit by the storm.

Other performers and appearances will include Billy Joel, Sting, Brian Williams and Jimmy Fallon, NBC said.

At least 82 people in the United States and Canada died in the superstorm, the largest storm by area to hit the United States in decades. Millions of people remain without power, and emergency teams have struggled to reach the worst-hit areas.