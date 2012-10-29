NEW YORK Oct 29 Consolidated Edison Inc,
the New York City power provider, warned customers in lower
Manhattan it may shut down power on Monday evening as Hurricane
Sandy barrels toward the East Coast.
Blackouts could affect streets as far north as 34th Street,
in line with the Empire State building, a Con Edison spokesman
said, though would likely be limited to those avenues closest to
the East and Hudson rivers. The central avenues are not expected
to be affected.
"We have contacted customers on the southern tip of
Manhattan and on the lower sections of the Hudson and East
River," Con Edison spokesman Alfonso Quiroz told Reuters, saying
the firm's automated calling system had placed calls to
homeowners and businesses in the affected area.
He said the company would make a final decision at about 8
pm EDT when the tide approaches its highest point.
The company said all streets in New York City's evacuation
zone around Battery Park City on Manhattan's southern tip would
be affected by the potential blackout, as well as some on the
east and west of the island serviced by the same electrical
networks.
The shutdown would be a precautionary measure to avoid
damage to the utility's equipment in the event of a major storm
surge. Quiroz said it would allow the company to restore power
faster after the storm.
"A lot depends on the severity of the storm," Quiroz said.
"We wanted to let people know in and around these areas that
there may be disruption to their service."