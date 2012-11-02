Nov 2 New York power company Consolidated Edison
Inc said Friday afternoon it restored power to about
67,000 customers in parts of the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
This restoration follows the company's earlier announcement
on Friday that it repaired the East 14th Street substation.
The loss of that substation Monday night during the storm
surge from Hurricane Sandy, knocked out power to large sections
of downtown Manhattan.
On its website, the company said it still had about 549,900
customers without power in New York City and Westchester County,
but that outage total did not yet reflect the restoration of the
Lower East Side neighborhoods, Con Edison said. Sandy affected
more than 900,000 of Con Edison's more than 3 million customers.