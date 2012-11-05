NEW YORK Nov 5 A storm headed toward the U.S.
East Coast states that already suffered damages from Hurricane
Sandy may cause further power outages, New York power company
Consolidated Edison said on Monday.
The nor'easter bringing rain, wind and freezing temperatures
is forecast to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday,
according to AccuWeather.com.
It may also impede power restoration to those who need it,
Con Edison said.
"....high winds and heavy rains could delay work on homes
and businesses affected by Hurricane Sandy and could cause
additional outages," Con Edison said in a press release.