Nov 1 New York power company Consolidated Edison
Inc said Thursday it still had about 659,400 homes and
businesses without power three days after monster storm Sandy
slammed into the U.S. East Coast.
Sandy hit the East Coast late Monday leaving more than 8.48
million customers without power in 21 states from North Carolina
to Maine and as far west as Illinois.
Con Edison said in a report it has restored power to more
than 225,000 customers since Sandy's departure.
The company said the storm was the worst natural disaster to
strike its service area.
Con Edison said it expects to make significant progress
restoring electricity over the next two days with help from
additional crews from around the country arriving daily from as
far away as California.
That is consistent with the company's earlier expectations.
On Wednesday, the company said customers in Manhattan and
Brooklyn served by underground equipment should have power back
within three days and said it would take at least a week to
restore all of those in areas served by overhead power lines.
As of 4:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, Con Edison said about 227,000
customers were still out in Manhattan, 103,000 in Queens, 59,000
in Brooklyn, 83,000 in Staten Island, 36,000 in the Bronx and
166,000 in Westchester County. (By 8.45 a.m., the total number
of clients was down to 659,400.)
Late Wednesday, Con Edison said it restored power to
customers served by two underground electrical networks in
Manhattan and Brooklyn that were taken out Monday night as the
floodwaters from the storm were surging.
The networks serve about 2,000 customers in lower Manhattan
and 28,200 in Brighton Beach in Brooklyn. Con Edison warned that
some buildings in restored neighborhoods may still be without
electricity due to basement flooding or damage to local
equipment.