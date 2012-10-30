* Saks, Macy's hope to open in New York City on Wednesday
* Wal-Mart says holiday plans intact
* Drugmakers look for other ways to ship
By Phil Wahba and Jessica Wohl
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Oct 30 Hurricane Sandy may
have devastated the East Coast on Monday, but the water-logged
wheels of commerce keep turning, storm damage or not.
As cities from New York down to Washington began to dig out
from the historic destruction brought by Sandy, companies
scrambled on Tuesday to assess their facilities with an eye
toward reopening as soon as possible.
At least 15 people were reported killed along the Eastern
seaboard by Sandy, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the
country, which dropped just below hurricane status before making
landfall on Monday night in New Jersey.
With the holiday season quickly approaching and tourists
unlikely to be dissuaded from shopping, retailers in particular
were hurrying on Tuesday to get back to business.
Luxury department store Saks Inc said it would
reopen on Tuesday three of the stores that it had to close
because of Sandy, including stores in greater Washington and
Philadelphia.
The retailer's flagship on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, which
generates about 20 percent of company sales, along with five
other stores in New Jersey and Connecticut, are set to reopen on
Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
Saks said it would not be coordinating transportation for
employees.
"In the NYC store, many associates live nearby, and we can
operate the store with lower staffing levels if needed," a
representative said.
Similarly, Macy's Inc said its iconic Herald Square
flagship store in Manhattan, and others in the city and in parts
of New Jersey, would stay closed on Tuesday. Others in the East
will open through the course of the day.
"The determining factor is if the store and shopping center
have electricity, and if associates are able to get to work," a
Macy's spokesman said, adding that the company had 195 stores
closed all or part of the day Monday, about a quarter of its
footprint.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 267 stores closed as of late
Monday night due to the storm. By Tuesday morning, that was down
to 168, with plans in progress to reopen some stores on
generator power.
The world's largest retailer said none of its facilities had
been seriously damaged and there was no disruption of holiday
planning.
DRUGMAKERS SEEK ALTERNATIVES
Drugmakers, heavily concentrated in New York and New Jersey,
were also laid low by the storm. Novartis AG said all
offices in the area would remain closed Tuesday, as did top
insulin maker Novo Nordisk.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it had implemented a
continuity plan to ensure medicines would continue to be
distributed, especially given the numerous airport closures
still in effect. But the company also said there was sufficient
inventory in the supply chain to avoid serious disruptions.
Relatively high amounts of pharmaceuticals move by air,
since drugs are light and high-value items, meaning companies
like GSK have to arrange road transport in the meantime.
Multiply a decision like that by a few dozen or even
hundreds of companies, and Sandy could actually end up being a
boon to the trucking industry despite the short-term costs of
widespread road closures.
"In the long run, however, the effect is clearly positive,
perhaps close to $1 billion, because resupply and rebuilding
generates freight growth and because trucking is the mode of
choice for time-sensitive resupply," said Noel Perry, managing
director at transportation consulting firm FTR Associates.