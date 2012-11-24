NEW YORK Nov 23 Superstorm Sandy caused at
least $29.4 billion in overall damage in New Jersey, according
to a preliminary analysis released by Governor Chris Christie's
office Friday.
The estimate of the damage caused by the storm, which
ravaged the Northeastern U.S. coastline late last month,
includes personal property, business, infrastructure and utility
damage, Christie said in a statement.
The statement said the preliminary cost estimate is
"inclusive of aid received to date and anticipated from federal
sources," including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and
the Small Business Administration. Christie said it was a
"conservative and responsible estimate" that could be revised
higher, Christie said.
Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he planned
to ask the federal government for $30 billion in disaster aid
for the state. Earlier this month, New York City Comptroller
John Liu said the storm was costing New York City $200 million a
day in lost economic activity, with that amount likely to top
out at about $1 billion.
"This preliminary number is based on the best available
data, field observations and geographical mapping, and supported
by expert advice from my Cabinet commissioners and an outside
consulting company," Christie said in the statement Friday.
Christie said the estimate will be refined in the future to
include impact on the next tourist seasons, real estate values
and population shifts.
The record-breaking "superstorm" blasted through eight
Northeastern U.S. states on Oct. 30, killing dozens of people,
battering coastal neighborhoods and forcing mass evacuations.
The storm shut down the entire New York City subway system for
days.