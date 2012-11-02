NEW YORK Nov 2 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he will sign an executive order that will temporarily lift tax and registration requirements on tankers docking on the New York Harbor as the U.S. Eastern Seaboard recovers from the aftermath of super storm Sandy.

Cuomo said the New York Harbor was opened to vessels carrying refined fuels to alleviate the shortage gripping the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas.

He added a tanker carrying 2 million gallons of gasoline docked in Newburgh, New York at 2:00 am EDT on Friday (06:00GMT). (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Andrew Hay)