NEW YORK Nov 2 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
said on Friday that he will sign an executive order that will
temporarily lift tax and registration requirements on tankers
docking on the New York Harbor as the U.S. Eastern Seaboard
recovers from the aftermath of super storm Sandy.
Cuomo said the New York Harbor was opened to vessels
carrying refined fuels to alleviate the shortage gripping the
New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas.
He added a tanker carrying 2 million gallons of gasoline
docked in Newburgh, New York at 2:00 am EDT on Friday
(06:00GMT).
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Andrew Hay)