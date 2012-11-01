NEW YORK Nov 1 The governors of New York, New
Jersey and other U.S. states said on Wednesday that insurance
companies should not charge hurricane deductibles that cost
tens of thousands of dollars to state homeowners who file claims
for damage from Sandy because it was labeled a "post-tropical
storm" by the time it hit land.
Many homeowners have already filed insurance claims in the
wake of Sandy. While hurricane deductible clauses are written in
various ways, many designate a higher deductible to be paid for
named storms designated hurricanes, said Robert Hunter, director
of insurance for the Consumer Federation of America.
While a typical homeowners policy has a deductible of a flat
fee like $500 or $1,000, hurricane deductibles are a percentage
of total home value, typically 1 to 5 percent. A $400,000 shore
house, with a 5 percent deductible, would have out-of-pocket
costs of $20,000.
"Homeowners should not have to pay hurricane deductibles for
damage caused by the storm and insurers should understand the
Department of Financial Services will be monitoring how claims
are handled," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press
release.
New Jersey, where the storm first made official landfall,
said the hurricane deductible would not apply. The change in the
storm's designation to post-tropical cyclone just before hitting
the barrier islands, "will save a lot people a lot of money,"
says Ed Rogan, spokesperson for the New Jersey department of
banking and insurance.
Connecticut made a similar announcement, as did other
states. The Maryland Insurance Administration said in a
statement: "The National Weather Service did not issue hurricane
warnings for any Maryland counties. Therefore, percentage
deductibles will not apply to homeowners policies in Maryland
for damage caused by the October 29-30 storm."
Reporting by Linda Stern.)