By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. Energy Department on
Friday said it would release an additional 100,000 barrels of
diesel from the nation's emergency heating oil reserves to help
ease fuel shortages in Connecticut due to Hurricane Sandy.
The release from the emergency stockpile comes as the U.S.
Northeast continues to grapple with severe fuel supply
disruptions after a massive storm swept through the region last
week.
"This loan from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve will
help ensure communities in the impacted area have access to the
diesel fuel they need for their transportation systems," Energy
Secretary Steven Chu said in a statement.
The department will begin releasing fuel to the Defense
Department as early as this weekend to provide emergency loans
to fuel distributors in Connecticut.
Distributors receiving the ultra-low sulfur diesel through
the emergency release, representing about five days of fuel
consumption in Connecticut, will have to repay the loans in the
next 30 days.
This is the latest fuel release from the department, which
said last week it would loan about 48,000 barrels of diesel to
help local and federal responders in New York and New Jersey.
Created in 2000, the Northeast Heating Oil Reserve holds
about a million barrels of diesel.