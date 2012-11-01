Airlines urged to step up fight against human trafficking
* UN agency urges airlines to join anti-trafficking initiatives
Nov 1 Nearly 4.5 million customers were without power in 12 states late Thursday three days after Hurricane Sandy battered the U.S. East Coast, down from the 4.7 million out earlier in the day. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gary Hill)
* UN agency urges airlines to join anti-trafficking initiatives
CANCUN, Mexico, June 4 A deadly attack in London and debate over travel restrictions in the United States put safety concerns high on the agenda as global airline executives gathered on Sunday for the industry's largest meeting of the year.