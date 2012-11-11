NEW YORK Nov 11 As U.S. Northeast power outages
in the wake of Hurricane Sandy and the recent Nor'easter storm
dwindled to fewer than 167,000 customers in three states on
Sunday, New York City's power company, Consolidated Edison Inc
, said its costs alone could reach $450 million.
The U.S. Department of Energy said there were 166,499
customers without power in New York, New Jersey and West
Virginia on Sunday following both storms.
The number was down from Saturday's tally of 289,239 in the
three states and more than 8.5 million in 21 states along the
East Coast after the hurricane came ashore on the New Jersey
coast on Oct. 29.
As the number of outages dwindled, the first utility cost
estimates from the storms showed New York's Con Edison placing
response and restoration costs at an estimated $350 million to
$450 million, the company said in a statement.
Con Edison said it used its experience with Hurricane Irene
in August 2011 - previously the largest storm in the company's
history - as a basis for the estimates, but said Sandy caused
five times as many outages as Irene.
A record storm surge across the Northeast, including in New
York City, caused flooding and widespread damage to much of Con
Edison's underground electrical equipment. In areas with
overhead power lines, workers had to contend with more than
100,000 downed wires, blocked roads and flooding.
WHERE THE OUTAGES REMAIN
The majority of the remaining power outages were in New
York, with more than 132,000 customers without, most of those
served by the state's Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), the
DOE report said.
LIPA has come under growing criticism from residents and New
York Governor Andrew Cuomo as outages stretched into a third
week.
LIPA on Saturday said 55,000 customers on Long Island and in
the Rockaways, in the New York City borough of Queens, could be
powered, but damage to homes was too severe and repairs or an
inspection needed to be completed before the houses could
reconnect to the grid.
The bulk of outages on Long Island remained in Island Park,
Oceanside and the East Rockaway area, with smaller pockets in
other south shore communities.
In New York City, Con Edison said it was on track to restore
power by the end of the weekend to virtually all customers who
can accept service.
The company's crews and thousands of utility workers from
around the country were working to restore power to its more
than 1 million customers affected by the storms.
In shoreline communities in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten
Island, the company had identified about 30,000 customers who
needed electrical equipment repaired and certified as safe
before service could be restored.
Approximately 8,000 of those customers now had service, but
others would not able to get service until their own internal
equipment was repaired, tested and certified by an electrician
as ready.
About 28,000 customers in New Jersey and about 5,700 in West
Virginia were still without power on Sunday, the DOE report
said.
FirstEnergy's Jersey Central Power & Light on Sunday
said it restored service to 99 percent of its customers affected
by the storms, with the remaining 19,000 customers that can
receive service expected to have it by Sunday evening.
About 30,000 customers on the barrier islands and in
shoreline communities in New Jersey - some of the most
devastated after Sandy came ashore near Atlantic City - cannot
be restored to service at this time due to massive
infrastructure damage in that area, the company said.