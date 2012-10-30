* Sandy forecast to cause up to $45 billion in losses and
damages
* Lost output from region could cost $10 billion a day
* Cash-strapped local governments set to cope with clean-up
costs
By Pedro da Costa and Luciana Lopez and Leah Schnurr
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Oct 29 Hurricane Sandy is
shaping up to be one of the biggest storms ever to hit the
United States but even with the severe damage that is expected,
the blow to the economy is seen as short-term.
Economists say some of the impact caused by businesses
closing will be offset by reconstruction efforts, and point to
catastrophic storms like Katrina, which devastated New Orleans
but did not deal lasting damage to the national economy.
Still, Sandy's sheer breadth - 10 states have declared a
state of emergency - means it could hurt this quarter's economic
output, even if the long-term impact ultimately proves neutral.
Gross domestic product in the region between New York and
Washington amounts to some $2.5 trillion, so every day the
region's economy is halted amounts to about $10 billion in lost
output, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.
Peter Morici at the University of Maryland estimates that
Sandy will cause about $35 billion to $45 billion in losses and
damages but then be followed by as much as $36 billion in
recovery spending.
Damage caused by last year's Hurricane Irene totaled as much
as $20 billion, he said.
Predicting the impact of Sandy is made all the harder by
complexity of the rare, hybrid "super storm" involving other
weather systems that could get trapped over the Northeastern
United States and amplify inland flooding.
"The range of possible scenarios for Hurricane Sandy remains
enormous. There are examples of natural disasters ultimately
exacting only minimal toll - Irene - and others having
an outsized impact, such as Hurricane Katrina when the (New
Orleans) levees broke," said Eric Lascelles, chief economist RBC
Global Asset Management Inc. "Really, it is a game of
probabilities."
Disaster modeling company Eqecat forecast economic losses
caused by Sandy at $10 billion to $20 billion.
The toll from Katrina in 2005 exceeded $100 billion by most
accounts. U.S. economic growth slowed in the quarter after the
devastation inflicted on New Orleans but bounced back quickly.
The U.S. economy grew 2 percent in the third quarter of
2012, picking up from earlier in the year but still a weak
number, as consumer spending helped to offset a worrisome
pullback in business investment. Many analysts were already
concerned that retail sales could suffer later this year.
Retailers bear a significant brunt of any storm's economic
impact as shoppers stay at home. But the last-minute scramble
for supplies and emergency goods has a moderating effect on the
overall sales declines.
Still, Evan Gold, a senior vice-president at Planalytics, a
Philadelphia consulting firm that advises businesses on
weather-related matters, was less optimistic about seeing any
upside, particularly with Sandy hitting so close to the holiday
season.
"If consumers in this part of the country are spending
hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to buy things like
generators, or after the storm, to do clean-up, that is likely
going to cut into budgets that people might have for their
holiday shopping," said Gold.
FORECASTERS CHANNEL METEOROLOGISTS
One thing economists do agree on is that data releases in
coming weeks will be even harder than usual to forecast. For
instance, the impact of Sandy is likely to skew figures on
weekly jobless benefit applications and chain store sales.
"The monthly economic data will become more volatile -
October retail sales, vehicle sales, and industrial production
will be hurt, but they will bounce back in November and
December," Zandi said.
"Restaurants will be hurt, but grocery stores will benefit;
general merchandise stores will lose business, but online
retailing should get a boost, he added. "Of course, if the storm
knocks out major infrastructure like refineries, cell towers,
trains, sea and airports, then the economic damage will be more
severe and difficult to recover from."
The hurricane has the potential to cause some of the
largest losses the global insurance industry has faced this
year, but nothing that would strain insurers financially aside
from hurting earnings this quarter, according to analysts.
Sandy may also add to the financial headaches for already
cash-strapped local governments which will probably have to
spend millions of dollars to protect citizens and fix damage
from high winds and floods.
But over the long run, they are likely to be able to cope
with the extra burden which will be offset by federal aid and
rainy-day funds, analysts said.
"Sometimes there are liquidity issues in the beginning but
generally, these things have no long-term effects on finances,"
said Amy Laskey, managing director at Fitch Ratings. "Sometimes
the added spending is a positive for local economies."